The decline in Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

By Sue Brooks

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) is 182.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $16.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The AEMD stock was last observed hovering at around $2.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $2.72, the stock is -3.22% and 35.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.22 million and changing 13.33% at the moment leaves the stock -29.41% off its SMA200. AEMD registered -82.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.81.

The stock witnessed a 5.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.33%, and is 2.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.47% over the week and 26.35% over the month.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $23.34M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 256.02% and -83.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-176.40%).

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aethlon Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $300k over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 25.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 204.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 275.00% in year-over-year returns.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD), with 352.85k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.81% while institutional investors hold 12.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.58M, and float is at 8.58M with Short Float at 6.58%. Institutions hold 12.14% of the Float.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 0 times.

