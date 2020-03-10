The decline in MRC Global Inc. (MRC) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) is -72.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.50 and a high of $18.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The MRC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.9% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.64% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 59.0% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.69, the stock is -61.76% and -68.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.67 million and changing -51.38% at the moment leaves the stock -72.39% off its SMA200. MRC registered -77.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.30.

The stock witnessed a -67.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -72.15%, and is -57.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.87% over the week and 7.34% over the month.

MRC Global Inc. (MRC) has around 3200 employees, a market worth around $320.96M and $3.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.25 and Fwd P/E is 5.82. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -50.80% and -80.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

MRC Global Inc. (MRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MRC Global Inc. (MRC) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MRC Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $778.67M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.70% in year-over-year returns.

MRC Global Inc. (MRC) Top Institutional Holders

25 institutions hold shares in MRC Global Inc. (MRC), with 49.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 60.26% while institutional investors hold 19.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.98M, and float is at 76.95M with Short Float at 3.46%. Institutions hold 7.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 11.1 million shares valued at $151.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.63% of the MRC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.25 million shares valued at $98.85 million to account for 8.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.65 million shares representing 6.94% and valued at over $77.04 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 6.80% of the shares totaling 5.54 million with a market value of $75.56 million.

MRC Global Inc. (MRC) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at MRC Global Inc. (MRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wehrle H B III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wehrle H B III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $8.88 per share for a total of $444000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 537484.0 shares.

MRC Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that Wehrle H B III (Director) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $10.30 per share for $515000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 487484.0 shares of the MRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Lane Andrew R (President & CEO) disposed off 109,686 shares at an average price of $15.02 for $1.65 million. The insider now directly holds 651,726 shares of MRC Global Inc. (MRC).

MRC Global Inc. (MRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NOW Inc. (DNOW) that is trading -47.85% down over the past 12 months. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) is 9.28% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.39% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.94.