The decline in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) is 453.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $7.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRIL stock was last observed hovering at around $7.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.52% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -42.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.70, the stock is 25.81% and 65.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.04 million and changing -21.05% at the moment leaves the stock 408.89% off its SMA200. TRIL registered 679.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1361.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.15.

The stock witnessed a 53.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1753.22%, and is -10.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.36% over the week and 16.02% over the month.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) has a market worth around $427.32M. Distance from 52-week low is 2270.06% and -28.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) is at an average rating of 1.50.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.9. The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.90% this year.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL), with 22.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.08% while institutional investors hold 34.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.97M, and float is at 22.60M with Short Float at 9.57%. Institutions hold 34.79% of the Float.