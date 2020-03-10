The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Vs. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX): Which Is Riskier?

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) shares are -23.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.52% or -$4.34 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -22.97% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.24% and -21.80% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 22, 2020, Buckingham Research recommended the HIG stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Argus had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 03, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the HIG stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $46.62 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $65.53. The forecasts give the The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stock a price target range of $73.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $57.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 28.86 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 36.14% or 18.21%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.30% in the current quarter to $1.38, down from the $1.39 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.41, up 2.30% from $5.65 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.09 and $1.37. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.84 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 66 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 519,184 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 472,749. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 275,906 and 131,042 in purchases and sales respectively.

FETTER TREVOR, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $498020.0 at $49.80 per share on Feb 28. The EVP had earlier sold another 3,521 HIG shares valued at $176296.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $50.07 per share. Mikells Kathryn A (Director) bought 5,000 shares at $49.90 per share on Feb 28 for a total of $249493.0 while Lewis Scott R., (SVP and Controller) sold 846 shares on Feb 25 for $47917.0 with each share fetching $56.64.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX), on the other hand, is trading around $16.50 with a market cap of $4.94B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.63 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.72% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.82 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BRX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 35.20%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 65 times at Brixmor Property Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 287,493 shares. Insider sales totaled 174,420 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 36 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.08M shares after the latest sales, with 29.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 296.93M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brixmor Property Group Inc. having a total of 499 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 46.83 million shares worth more than $1.01 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 34.31 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $741.45 million and represent 11.51% of shares outstanding.