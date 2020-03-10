The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI), Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) shares are -36.60% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.40% or -$0.76 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -32.11% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -26.44% and -33.46% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 01, 2019, Needham recommended the ANGI stock is a Buy, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Initiated the stock as a Buy on February 04, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the ANGI stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.37 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.95. The forecasts give the ANGI Homeservices Inc. stock a price target range of $14.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 50.96 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 61.64% or 32.88%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decline in the current quarter to -$0.02, down from the $0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.06, up 20.50% from $0.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.01 and $0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.16 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 86 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 253 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,870,647 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,342,423. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 322,032 and 379,734 in purchases and sales respectively.

Cohen Jamie, a CFO at the company, sold 4,474 shares worth $36597.0 at $8.18 per share on Feb 03. The Director had earlier sold another 10,000 ANGI shares valued at $83300.0 on Feb 18. The shares were sold at $8.33 per share. Hicks Bowman Angela R. (Director) sold 10,000 shares at $9.23 per share on Jan 15 for a total of $92300.0 while Cohen Jamie, (CFO) sold 4,476 shares on Jan 06 for $39434.0 with each share fetching $8.81.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP), on the other hand, is trading around $3.15 with a market cap of $3.74B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.08 and spell out a more modest performance – a 48.19% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.22 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UGP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 1.40%

Major holders

Insiders own 26.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.90% with a share float percentage of 805.58M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. having a total of 130 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 9.45 million shares worth more than $59.18 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 20.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 5.51 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.49 million and represent 11.84% of shares outstanding.