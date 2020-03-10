The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY), Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BPY) shares are -16.47% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.22% or -$1.55 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.20% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -24.14% down YTD and -18.43% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.70% and -17.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 07, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the BPY stock is a Outperform, while earlier, CIBC had Initiated the stock as a Sector Outperform on August 07, 2019. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the BPY stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.80. The forecasts give the Brookfield Property Partners L.P. stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 29.95 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 30.59% or 4.56%.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN), on the other hand, is trading around $86.42 with a market cap of $19.59B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $141.58 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.96% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $11.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ALXN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 42.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $729.3 million. This represented a 47.32% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.38 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $3.97 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.18 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $17.54 billion from $14.81 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $64.0 million while total current assets were at $5.08 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.08 billion, significantly higher than the $426.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.93 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 27 times at Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 129,077 shares. Insider sales totaled 40,274 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 575.64k shares after the latest sales, with 54.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.50% with a share float percentage of 220.83M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 994 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.76 million shares worth more than $1.81 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 15.91 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.72 billion and represent 7.19% of shares outstanding.