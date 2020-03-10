The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR), Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN)

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) shares are -4.51% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.75% or -$33.51 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -0.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.82% and -12.03% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 22, 2020, Nomura recommended the CHTR stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on February 03, 2020. 33 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the CHTR stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 33 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 18 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $463.21 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $558.62. The forecasts give the Charter Communications Inc. stock a price target range of $635.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $400.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 17.08 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 27.05% or -15.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 31.70% in the current quarter to $2.77, up from the $1.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $14.06, up 5.70% from $7.45 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.5 and $3.93. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $19.99 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 39 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 41 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 293,175 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 206,010. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 280,891 and 193,858 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hargis Jonathan, a EVP/Chief Marketing Officer at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $5.22 million at $522.07 per share on Feb 26. The President and COO had earlier sold another 5,072 CHTR shares valued at $2.66 million on Feb 27. The shares were sold at $524.78 per share. Hargis Jonathan (EVP/Chief Marketing Officer) sold 7,904 shares at $525.36 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $4.15 million while Hargis Jonathan, (EVP/Chief Marketing Officer) sold 2,996 shares on Feb 19 for $1.63 million with each share fetching $543.77.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN), on the other hand, is trading around $0.16 with a market cap of $17.24M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at Zion Oil & Gas Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 995,976 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 25.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.92M shares after the latest sales, with 10.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.60% with a share float percentage of 86.69M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zion Oil & Gas Inc. having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.73 million shares worth more than $297812.0. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 769100.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $132746.0 and represent 0.79% of shares outstanding.