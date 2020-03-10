The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Fortinet Inc. (FTNT), Euronav NV (EURN)

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) shares are -18.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.42% or -$12.36 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.16% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -28.47% down YTD and -16.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.85% and -28.18% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 07, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the FTNT stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Monness Crespi & Hardt had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 07, 2020. 29 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the FTNT stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 29 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $87.14 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $130.04. The forecasts give the Fortinet Inc. stock a price target range of $150.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $90.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 32.99 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 41.91% or 3.18%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.60% in the current quarter to $0.52, up from the $0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.72, up 18.00% from $2.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.59 and $0.69. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.16 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 106 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 104 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 209,891 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 471,475. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 92,982 and 155,166 in purchases and sales respectively.

Xie Michael, a VP, Engineering & CTO at the company, sold 20,000 shares worth $2.12 million at $106.11 per share on Feb 25. The CFO & Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 11,184 FTNT shares valued at $1.23 million on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $109.53 per share. Xie Michael (VP, Engineering & CTO) sold 26,828 shares at $106.05 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $2.85 million while Whittle John, (VP Corp Dev&Strat Alliance,GC) sold 8,398 shares on Feb 21 for $965223.0 with each share fetching $114.93.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN), on the other hand, is trading around $9.12 with a market cap of $1.96B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.17% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.96 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Euronav NV (EURN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.07 billion from $4.12 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $651.48 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $52.93 million, significantly higher than the -$30.07 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $48.36 million.

Major holders

The company’s shares held by institutions stand at 181.42M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Euronav NV having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are M&G Investment Management Ltd with over 7.58 million shares worth more than $95.02 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, M&G Investment Management Ltd held 3.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Marshall Wace Asia Ltd, with the investment firm holding over 5.8 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72.77 million and represent 2.64% of shares outstanding.