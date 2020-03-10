The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG), Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH)

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) shares are -27.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.42% or -$1.63 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -28.98% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.19% and -34.22% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 05, 2020, Citigroup recommended the JHG stock is a Buy, while earlier, Macquarie had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on February 05, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.30 to suggest that the JHG stock is a “Hold”. 4 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.59. The forecasts give the Janus Henderson Group plc stock a price target range of $27.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $20.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 24.88 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 34.37% or 11.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.50% in the current quarter to $0.62, up from the $0.56 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.56, up 2.90% from $2.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.53 and $0.69. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.62 for the next year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH), on the other hand, is trading around $111.26 with a market cap of $23.91B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $172.85 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.63% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.25 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ZBH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.30%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 26 times at Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 44,746 shares. Insider sales totaled 25,823 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 373.59k shares after the latest sales, with 9.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.40% with a share float percentage of 205.98M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. having a total of 1,307 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.22 million shares worth more than $2.43 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 7.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 15.96 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.39 billion and represent 7.73% of shares outstanding.