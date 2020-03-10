The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN), Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) shares are -77.33% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -44.65% or -$1.92 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -73.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -58.50% and -66.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the PTEN stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Downgrade the stock as a In-line on March 09, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the PTEN stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $2.38 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.51. The forecasts give the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 72.03.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2.40% in the current quarter to -$0.46, down from the -$0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.59, down -22.40% from -$1.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.56 and -$0.34. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.36 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,329,770 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 656,524. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 99,996 and 11,818 in purchases and sales respectively.

HUNT TERRY H, a Director at the company, sold 5,900 shares worth $61891.0 at $10.49 per share on Jan 02. The Director had earlier sold another 5,918 PTEN shares valued at $63678.0 on Jan 03. The shares were sold at $10.76 per share. BUCKNER CHARLES OLIVER (Director) sold 2,011 shares at $9.86 per share on Dec 09 for a total of $19826.0 while Judah Janeen S, (Director) sold 5,000 shares on Sep 05 for $45272.0 with each share fetching $9.05.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG), on the other hand, is trading around $1.20 with a market cap of $654.28M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.85 and spell out a more modest performance – a 86.44% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.53% with a share float percentage of 525.94M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crescent Point Energy Corp. having a total of 227 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc with over 37.11 million shares worth more than $165.88 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Franklin Resources, Inc held 7.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, with the investment firm holding over 15.88 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.97 million and represent 3.00% of shares outstanding.