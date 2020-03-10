The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI), Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA)

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) shares are -40.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.41% or -$2.06 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -39.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.76% and -36.18% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 24, 2019, Wells Fargo recommended the SBGI stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, JP Morgan had Resumed the stock as a Neutral on December 13, 2019. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the SBGI stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.83 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $40.50. The forecasts give the Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. stock a price target range of $45.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $27.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 51.04 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 55.93% or 26.56%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -54.40% in the current quarter to $0.4, up from the $0.23 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.61, up 65.10% from $0.51 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $1.52. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.17 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 49 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,313,765 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,115,829. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,143,936 and 427,169 in purchases and sales respectively.

MARKS STEVEN M, a EVP & Chief Operating Officer at the company, sold 3,000 shares worth $161325.0 at $53.78 per share on Jun 24. The Executive Chairman had earlier bought another 395,000 SBGI shares valued at $21.76 million on Jul 10. The shares were bought at $55.10 per share. MCCANNA LAWRENCE E (Director) sold 2,000 shares at $53.16 per share on Jun 20 for a total of $106324.0 while KEITH DANIEL C, (Director) sold 13,250 shares on May 20 for $749666.0 with each share fetching $56.58.

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA), on the other hand, is trading around $11.61 with a market cap of $1.52B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.29 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CVA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.80%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at Covanta Holding Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 177,204 shares. Insider sales totaled 68,788 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.42M shares after the latest sales, with 14.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.70% with a share float percentage of 130.01M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Covanta Holding Corporation having a total of 342 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Chai Trust Co LLC with over 12.95 million shares worth more than $192.17 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Chai Trust Co LLC held 9.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 11.9 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $176.66 million and represent 9.06% of shares outstanding.