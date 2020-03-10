The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Weibo Corporation (WB), HUYA Inc. (HUYA)

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) shares are -14.24% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.27% or -$2.21 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -9.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.73% and -12.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 14, 2019, Credit Suisse recommended the WB stock is a Neutral, while earlier, CLSA had Downgrade the stock as a Outperform on November 15, 2019. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the WB stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $39.75 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $45.82. The forecasts give the Weibo Corporation stock a price target range of $50.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $38.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 13.25 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 20.5% or -4.61%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.90% in the current quarter to $0.31, down from the $0.56 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.31, down -2.10% from $2.78 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.4 and $0.53. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.82 for the next year.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA), on the other hand, is trading around $18.99 with a market cap of $4.20B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $186.34 and spell out a more modest performance – a 89.81% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.15 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the HUYA Inc. (HUYA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HUYA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.40%

Major holders

Insiders own 3.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 212.04M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HUYA Inc. having a total of 253 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 7.49 million shares worth more than $134.39 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital World Investors held 43.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the investment firm holding over 6.85 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $123.01 million and represent 39.73% of shares outstanding.