These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV), Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX)

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares are -87.88% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -63.16% or -$0.96 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -83.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -74.19% and -82.05% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the CDEV stock is a Sector Perform, while earlier, SunTrust had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on March 09, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the CDEV stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $0.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.48. The forecasts give the Centennial Resource Development Inc. stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 89.78 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 95.33% or 44.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -25.00% in the current quarter to $0.06, up from the -$0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.2, up 5.40% from $0.06 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.04 and $0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.25 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,085,647 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 64,847. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 817,195 and 27,512 in purchases and sales respectively.

SHAPIRO STEVEN J, a Director at the company, bought 50,000 shares worth $96150.0 at $1.92 per share on Mar 03. The VP, Chief Financial Officer had earlier bought another 10,000 CDEV shares valued at $19150.0 on Mar 04. The shares were bought at $1.92 per share. Glyphis George S. (VP, Chief Financial Officer) bought 15,000 shares at $1.91 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $28697.0 while O’Connor Davis O, (VP, General Counsel) bought 10,000 shares on Dec 03 for $30291.0 with each share fetching $3.03.

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX), on the other hand, is trading around $4.50 with a market cap of $474.44M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $25.86 and spell out a more modest performance – a 82.6% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NBLX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 40.30%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at Noble Midstream Partners LP over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 63,113 shares. Insider sales totaled 317 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 56.56M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.80% with a share float percentage of 33.61M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Noble Midstream Partners LP having a total of 108 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with over 9.12 million shares worth more than $242.12 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC held 10.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the investment firm holding over 4.02 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $106.88 million and represent 4.46% of shares outstanding.