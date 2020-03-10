These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Enservco Corporation (ENSV), Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)

Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) shares are -32.59% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.56% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -40.46% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.15% and -9.84% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 19, 2015, Northland Capital recommended the ENSV stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Northland Capital had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on November 13, 2015. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.00 to suggest that the ENSV stock is a “Buy”. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.13. The forecasts give the Enservco Corporation stock a price target range of $0.40 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.25. The consensus price with its two limits represent an upside potential of 67.5% or 48.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -66.70% in the current quarter to -$0.05, down from the -$0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.13, down -1.80% from -$0.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.03 and $0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.09 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 350,183 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

JOLLY WILLIAM A, a Director at the company, bought 10,183 shares worth $4786.0 at $0.47 per share on May 29. The President and CEO had earlier bought another 10,000 ENSV shares valued at $3894.0 on Jun 17. The shares were bought at $0.39 per share.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM), on the other hand, is trading around $18.83 with a market cap of $3.59B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 9.47% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CIM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 29.90%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at Chimera Investment Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 434,938 shares. Insider sales totaled 92,808 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.66M shares after the latest sales, with 19.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.00% with a share float percentage of 184.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chimera Investment Corporation having a total of 385 institutions that hold shares in the company.