These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Flowserve Corporation (FLS), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) shares are -39.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -18.24% or -$6.7 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -35.96% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.88% and -38.62% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 17, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the FLS stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Vertical Research had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 08, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the FLS stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 2 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $30.04 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $50.55. The forecasts give the Flowserve Corporation stock a price target range of $57.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $39.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 40.57 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 47.3% or 22.97%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.50% in the current quarter to $0.45, up from the $0.41 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.42, up 3.90% from $2.2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.51 and $0.63. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.74 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 110,864 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 47,951. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 78,079 and 25,519 in purchases and sales respectively.

Chand Sujeet, a Director at the company, bought 1,000 shares worth $43879.0 at $43.88 per share on Feb 24. The President, FCD had earlier sold another 3,239 FLS shares valued at $131591.0 on Mar 03. The shares were sold at $40.63 per share. Minnix Lanesha (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 820 shares at $47.97 per share on Dec 10 for a total of $39339.0 while Lenander John, (President, FCO) sold 5,761 shares on Jun 07 for $284152.0 with each share fetching $49.32.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB), on the other hand, is trading around $0.95 with a market cap of $1.11B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.53% with a share float percentage of 1.14B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aurora Cannabis Inc. having a total of 506 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.81 million shares worth more than $49.27 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 17.61 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.03 million and represent 1.51% of shares outstanding.