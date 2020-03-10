These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT), Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC)

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE: MBT) shares are -18.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.92% or -$1.41 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -11.70% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.02% and -23.72% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 22, 2018, Morgan Stanley recommended the MBT stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 07, 2018. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the MBT stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.04 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $759.53. The forecasts give the Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company stock a price target range of $803.98 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $620.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 98.94 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 99.0% or 98.7%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.30% in the current quarter to $17.13, up from the $0.29 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $70.69, up 6,926.40% from $1.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $15.35 and $15.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $70.91 for the next year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC), on the other hand, is trading around $99.88 with a market cap of $50.75B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $117.63 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.09% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MMC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.90%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 33 times at Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 440,657 shares. Insider sales totaled 313,367 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.02M shares after the latest sales, with 49.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.50% with a share float percentage of 502.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. having a total of 1,270 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 41.65 million shares worth more than $4.64 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 39.1 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.36 billion and represent 7.76% of shares outstanding.