These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Nutrien Ltd. (NTR), Unit Corporation (UNT)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) shares are -27.89% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.31% or -$3.97 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -25.35% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.75% and -21.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, Bernstein recommended the NTR stock is a Outperform, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 02, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the NTR stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $34.55 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $58.28. The forecasts give the Nutrien Ltd. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 40.72.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 100.00% in the current quarter to $0.29. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.34, up 3.20% from that reported in last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.19 and $1.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.04 for the next year.

Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT), on the other hand, is trading around $0.26 with a market cap of $17.53M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 91.88% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.69 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Unit Corporation (UNT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UNT’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -50.60%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Unit Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.1M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.30% with a share float percentage of 53.43M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Unit Corporation having a total of 147 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 6.93 million shares worth more than $4.82 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 12.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 4.4 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.06 million and represent 7.93% of shares outstanding.