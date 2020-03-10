These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Taronis Technologies Inc. (TRNX), Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)

Taronis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares are -74.26% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.41% or -$0.04 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -84.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.11% and -74.28% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 5.00 to suggest that the TRNX stock is a “Sell”. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.23 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $55.00. The forecasts give the Taronis Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $7.61 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.61. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 99.58 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 96.98% or 96.98%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -175.00% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$10 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0, up 149.70% from that reported in last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 6,953,634 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG), on the other hand, is trading around $16.89 with a market cap of $6.83B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.34 and spell out a more modest performance – a 7.91% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.87 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

COG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 46.30%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 97 times at Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 55 times and accounting for 831,365 shares. Insider sales totaled 337,628 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 42 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.15M shares after the latest sales, with 12.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.52% with a share float percentage of 381.08M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation having a total of 785 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 46.05 million shares worth more than $801.72 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 31.26 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $544.29 million and represent 7.84% of shares outstanding.