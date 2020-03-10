Things appear to be looking up for Kennametal Inc. (KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) is -42.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.37 and a high of $42.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The KMT stock was last observed hovering at around $26.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.86% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.93% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 15.28% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.18, the stock is -28.25% and -35.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing -18.66% at the moment leaves the stock -35.08% off its SMA200. KMT registered -40.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -30.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.57.

The stock witnessed a -30.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.36%, and is -25.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.28% over the week and 4.32% over the month.

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) has around 10400 employees, a market worth around $1.86B and $2.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.21 and Fwd P/E is 10.35. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -16.52% and -49.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.30%).

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kennametal Inc. (KMT) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kennametal Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.38 with sales reaching $528.57M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.40% year-over-year.

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Top Institutional Holders

320 institutions hold shares in Kennametal Inc. (KMT), with 497.39k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.60% while institutional investors hold 105.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 87.80M, and float is at 82.27M with Short Float at 5.29%. Institutions hold 104.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.67 million shares valued at $356.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.66% of the KMT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.94 million shares valued at $293.0 million to account for 9.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 5.94 million shares representing 7.17% and valued at over $219.28 million, while Ariel Investments, LLC holds 6.93% of the shares totaling 5.75 million with a market value of $211.98 million.

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Kennametal Inc. (KMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Port Ronald L, the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that Port Ronald L sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $34.12 per share for a total of $51187.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19151.0 shares.

Kennametal Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 11 that Davis Cindy L (Director) sold a total of 4,644 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 11 and was made at $34.15 per share for $158598.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11029.0 shares of the KMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, STRANGHOENER LAWRENCE W (Director) disposed off 6,800 shares at an average price of $31.98 for $217432.0. The insider now directly holds 19,108 shares of Kennametal Inc. (KMT).

Kennametal Inc. (KMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) that is trading -14.58% down over the past 12 months. SPX Corporation (SPXC) is 13.10% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.9% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.47.