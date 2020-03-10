Things appear to be looking up for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is -48.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.05 and a high of $36.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The SEAS stock was last observed hovering at around $20.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.53% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $16.40, the stock is -47.26% and -50.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.03 million and changing -21.64% at the moment leaves the stock -46.16% off its SMA200. SEAS registered -39.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -43.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.41.

The stock witnessed a -53.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.76%, and is -38.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.25% over the week and 7.24% over the month.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) has around 4300 employees, a market worth around $1.32B and $1.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.49 and Fwd P/E is 7.47. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -18.20% and -55.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) is at an average rating of 2.50.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.42 with sales reaching $226.99M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 114.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.90% in year-over-year returns.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Top Institutional Holders

275 institutions hold shares in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS), with 769.94k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.98% while institutional investors hold 107.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 80.72M, and float is at 50.78M with Short Float at 14.73%. Institutions hold 106.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hill Path Capital, LP with over 27.21 million shares valued at $862.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 34.56% of the SEAS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.31 million shares valued at $200.1 million to account for 8.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC which holds 5.51 million shares representing 7.00% and valued at over $174.75 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.02% of the shares totaling 3.16 million with a market value of $100.28 million.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Taylor George Anthony. SEC filings show that Taylor George Anthony sold 16,271 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $20.81 per share for a total of $338600.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142894.0 shares.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Taylor George Anthony sold a total of 9,732 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $23.63 per share for $229967.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 159165.0 shares of the SEAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Taylor George Anthony disposed off 2,512 shares at an average price of $25.23 for $63378.0. The insider now directly holds 168,897 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS).

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading -8.31% down over the past 12 months. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is -62.14% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.49% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.72.