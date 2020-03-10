Things appear to be looking up for TechnipFMC plc (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) is -56.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.40 and a high of $28.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The FTI stock was last observed hovering at around $12.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.31% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.46% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are 38.07% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.29, the stock is -41.54% and -48.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.77 million and changing -26.27% at the moment leaves the stock -57.36% off its SMA200. FTI registered -55.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.72.

The stock witnessed a -46.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.85%, and is -38.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.86% over the week and 4.57% over the month.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) has around 37000 employees, a market worth around $4.54B and $13.41B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.84. Profit margin for the company is -18.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -25.08% and -67.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.90%).

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TechnipFMC plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $3.45B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.40% in year-over-year returns.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Top Institutional Holders

With 118.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.55% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of TechnipFMC plc (FTI)’s shares. The shares outstanding are 488.94M, and float is at 444.55M with Short Float at 2.03%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 34.14 million shares valued at $732.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.64% of the FTI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC with 32.27 million shares valued at $691.91 million to account for 7.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 29.41 million shares representing 6.58% and valued at over $630.47 million, while Bpifrance SA holds 5.52% of the shares totaling 24.69 million with a market value of $529.33 million.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at TechnipFMC plc (FTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Piou Olivier, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Piou Olivier bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $15.11 per share for a total of $151100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13000.0 shares.

TechnipFMC plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that Mannen Maryann T. (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 14,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $20.84 per share for $302154.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 370673.0 shares of the FTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Piou Olivier (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $19.49 for $58470.0. The insider now directly holds 3,000 shares of TechnipFMC plc (FTI).

TechnipFMC plc (FTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oil States International Inc. (OIS) that is trading -79.10% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.0% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.81.