This Could Be A Brutal Week For Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI), Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS)

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI) shares are 5.72% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.55% or -$10.54 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.77% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -10.95% down YTD and 11.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.81% and -0.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 01, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the CCI stock is a Overweight, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on August 14, 2019. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the CCI stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $150.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $155.33. The forecasts give the Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) stock a price target range of $183.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $136.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 3.25 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 17.88% or -10.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -10.40% in the current quarter to $0.49, up from the $0.44 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.2, up 3.90% from $1.8 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.48 and $0.53. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.72 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 59 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 373,222 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 148,313. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 309,045 and 114,293 in purchases and sales respectively.

MARTIN J LANDIS, a Director at the company, bought 1,000 shares worth $130622.0 at $130.62 per share on Nov 12. The Director had earlier bought another 9,900 CCI shares valued at $1.29 million on Nov 12. The shares were bought at $130.61 per share. Ackerman Robert Carl (SVP-COO-Towers and Small Cell) sold 10,500 shares at $143.43 per share on Oct 21 for a total of $1.51 million while Collins Robert Sean, (Vice President and Controller) sold 1,000 shares on Aug 16 for $143340.0 with each share fetching $143.34.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS), on the other hand, is trading around $56.17 with a market cap of $8.31B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $72.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.52% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.96 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FBHS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $340.0 million. This represented a 76.88% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.47 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.74 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.60 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.29 billion from $6.29 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $1.9 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $637.2 million, significantly higher than the $604.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $505.4 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 61 times at Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 422,306 shares. Insider sales totaled 416,974 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 30 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 825.83k shares after the latest sales, with -4.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.60% with a share float percentage of 139.22M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. having a total of 802 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.09 million shares worth more than $986.06 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 10.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $687.08 million and represent 7.51% of shares outstanding.