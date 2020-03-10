This Could Be A Brutal Week For Eversource Energy (ES), Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX)

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) shares are 8.80% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.94% or -$3.8 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 12.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.13% and 1.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 27, 2020, Evercore ISI recommended the ES stock is a Underperform, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on February 20, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the ES stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 2 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $92.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $93.06. The forecasts give the Eversource Energy stock a price target range of $104.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $82.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 0.54 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 11.0% or -12.88%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.30% in the current quarter to $1.05, up from the $0.97 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.65, up 7.60% from $3.39 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.65 and $0.88. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.89 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 276,206 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 158,424. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 274,861 and 137,529 in purchases and sales respectively.

BUTH JAY S., a VP, Controller, Chief Acct Off at the company, sold 1,330 shares worth $115271.0 at $86.67 per share on Feb 28. The Trustee had earlier sold another 1,308 ES shares valued at $119066.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $91.03 per share. Williams Frederica M (Trustee) sold 1,908 shares at $86.58 per share on Feb 28 for a total of $165187.0 while VAN FAASEN WILLIAM C, (Trustee) sold 600 shares on Feb 28 for $51696.0 with each share fetching $86.16.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX), on the other hand, is trading around $3.03 with a market cap of $964.36M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.44 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AMRX’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -3.00%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 11 times at Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 122,894 shares. Insider sales totaled 32,572 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 17.59M shares after the latest sales, with 284.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.60% with a share float percentage of 113.31M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 184 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fosun International Ltd with over 21.52 million shares worth more than $103.73 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Fosun International Ltd held 14.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 16.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $78.15 million and represent 11.02% of shares outstanding.