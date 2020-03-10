This Could Be A Brutal Week For Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP), Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI)

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) shares are -20.20% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.47% or -$5.03 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -14.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.45% and -25.20% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 25, 2019, Barclays recommended the TAP stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on November 26, 2019. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the TAP stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 2 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $43.01 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $56.33. The forecasts give the Molson Coors Beverage Company stock a price target range of $66.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $45.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 23.65 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 34.83% or 4.42%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 30.80% in the current quarter to $0.37, down from the $0.52 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.9, down -0.90% from $4.54 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.14 and $1.41. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.06 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

Cox Simon, a Pres&CEO, Molson Coors Europe at the company, sold 8,991 shares worth $494322.0 at $54.98 per share on Feb 14. The Vice Chairman of the Board had earlier sold another 67,079 TAP shares valued at $3.44 million on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $51.22 per share. Tabolt Brian (VP,Controller & Chf Acct Off) sold 1,825 shares at $56.94 per share on Sep 13 for a total of $103916.0 while Hunter Mark, (President & CEO) sold 11,287 shares on May 07 for $677897.0 with each share fetching $60.06.

Federated Hermes Inc. (NYSE:FHI), on the other hand, is trading around $22.87 with a market cap of $2.30B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $36.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.72% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FHI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 26.20%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 26 times at Federated Hermes Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 117,921 shares. Insider sales totaled 271,166 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.77M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.80% with a share float percentage of 96.16M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Federated Hermes Inc. having a total of 410 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.41 million shares worth more than $436.99 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 13.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 9.51 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $309.89 million and represent 9.40% of shares outstanding.