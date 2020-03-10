This Could Be A Brutal Week For Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH), Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) shares are -28.83% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.22% or -$18.51 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.83% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -32.17% down YTD and -26.54% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.94% and -30.20% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 17, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the PH stock is a Buy, while earlier, Stifel had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on December 17, 2019. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the PH stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $146.48 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $218.17. The forecasts give the Parker-Hannifin Corporation stock a price target range of $250.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $150.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 32.86 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 41.41% or 2.35%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.90% in the current quarter to $2.45, down from the $3.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $10.63, up 0.10% from $11.85 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.7 and $3.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $11.73 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 45 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 69 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 295,785 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 270,451. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 29,603 and 36,065 in purchases and sales respectively.

Malone Robert W, a VP, President – Filtration Grp at the company, sold 4,219 shares worth $878215.0 at $208.16 per share on Feb 07. The VP, Pres-Fluid Connectors had earlier sold another 2,385 PH shares valued at $505211.0 on Feb 11. The shares were sold at $211.83 per share. Bowman William R (VP & Pres -Instrumentation Grp) sold 1,904 shares at $208.83 per share on Feb 05 for a total of $397616.0 while Parmentier Jennifer A, (VP & President- Motion Sys. Gr) sold 560 shares on Feb 05 for $116666.0 with each share fetching $208.33.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM), on the other hand, is trading around $83.70 with a market cap of $25.61B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $109.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.28% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.9 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

YUM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 34.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $763.0 million. This represented a 54.96% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.69 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.58 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.05 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $5.23 billion from $5.0 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $1.53 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.31 billion, significantly higher than the $1.18 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.12 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 82 times at Yum! Brands Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 37 times and accounting for 441,295 shares. Insider sales totaled 321,203 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 45 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 553.51k shares after the latest sales, with 115.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.10% with a share float percentage of 300.27M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yum! Brands Inc. having a total of 1,389 institutions that hold shares in the company.