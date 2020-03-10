This Could Be A Brutal Week For Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD), Sterling Bancorp (STL)

Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) shares are -37.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.07% or -$3.76 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -38.45% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -22.35% and -28.05% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 04, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the STLD stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Longbow had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on December 09, 2019. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the STLD stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $21.19 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $35.73. The forecasts give the Steel Dynamics Inc. stock a price target range of $43.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $28.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 40.69 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 50.72% or 24.32%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.70% in the current quarter to $0.65, down from the $0.91 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.62, down -3.40% from $3.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.46 and $0.89. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.46 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 88 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 22 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 599,466 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 177,448. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 135,001 and 42,602 in purchases and sales respectively.

RINN RUSSELL B, a Executive Vice President at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $131500.0 at $26.30 per share on Feb 28. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 STLD shares valued at $129100.0 on Mar 05. The shares were bought at $25.82 per share. Pushis Glenn (Senior Vice President) bought 18,600 shares at $26.12 per share on Feb 28 for a total of $485896.0 while Cornew Kenneth W., (Director) bought 6,000 shares on Feb 13 for $175809.0 with each share fetching $29.30.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL), on the other hand, is trading around $13.40 with a market cap of $2.75B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $25.09 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.59% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Sterling Bancorp (STL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

STL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 72.60%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 55 times at Sterling Bancorp over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 123,662 shares. Insider sales totaled 60,215 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 27 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.26M shares after the latest sales, with 3.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.90% with a share float percentage of 194.73M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sterling Bancorp having a total of 414 institutions that hold shares in the company.