This Could Be A Brutal Week For Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA), The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) shares are -22.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.33% or -$4.86 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -17.53% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.34% and -24.38% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 20, 2018, Goldman recommended the VOYA stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 08, 2019. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the VOYA stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $47.23 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $71.91. The forecasts give the Voya Financial Inc. stock a price target range of $82.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $62.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 34.32 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 42.4% or 23.82%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2.70% in the current quarter to $0.95, down from the $1.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.85, slightly away from $3.5 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.12 and $1.4. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.46 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 536,897 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 444,118. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 453,861 and 249,021 in purchases and sales respectively.

SILVA KEVIN D, sold 8,454 shares worth $518734.0 at $61.36 per share on Feb 24. The Chairman and CEO had earlier sold another 20,245 VOYA shares valued at $1.22 million on Feb 24. The shares were sold at $60.09 per share. Voya Financial, Inc. (10% Owner) bought 800,000 shares at $25.00 per share on Feb 11 for a total of $20.0 million while MARTIN RODNEY O JR, (Chairman and CEO) sold 129,684 shares on Nov 07 for $7.5 million with each share fetching $57.86.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV), on the other hand, is trading around $116.20 with a market cap of $30.39B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $137.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.42% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $10.33 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TRV’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.00%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at The Travelers Companies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 144,914 shares. Insider sales totaled 89,606 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 731.94k shares after the latest sales, with 20.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.20% with a share float percentage of 254.30M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Travelers Companies Inc. having a total of 1,498 institutions that hold shares in the company.