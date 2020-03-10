This Could Be A Brutal Week For Waste Management Inc. (WM), CyrusOne Inc. (CONE)

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) shares are -1.66% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.32% or -$5.06 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 0.54% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.24% and -9.43% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2020, Oppenheimer recommended the WM stock is a Outperform, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 04, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the WM stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $112.07 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $132.83. The forecasts give the Waste Management Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 15.63.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.50% in the current quarter to $0.99, up from the $0.94 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.56, up 4.10% from $4.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.09 and $1.3. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.01 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 47 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 56 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 507,387 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 442,532. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 346,160 and 286,872 in purchases and sales respectively.

Batchelor Steve, a Sr. Vice President Operations at the company, sold 88 shares worth $9964.0 at $113.23 per share on Mar 02. The Pres, Chief Executive Officer had earlier sold another 50,320 WM shares valued at $5.96 million on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $118.40 per share. Hmmer Tara J. (Sr VP, Operations) sold 52 shares at $113.09 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $5881.0 while Sjoqvist Nikolaj H, (SVP, Chief Digital Officer) sold 87 shares on Mar 02 for $9869.0 with each share fetching $113.44.

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE), on the other hand, is trading around $56.61 with a market cap of $6.54B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $73.29 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CONE’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -0.50%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at CyrusOne Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 164,156 shares. Insider sales totaled 256,870 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 36 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -26.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 182.58k shares after the latest sales, with 20.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 113.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CyrusOne Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.76 million shares worth more than $1.1 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 13.66 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $893.6 million and represent 11.89% of shares outstanding.