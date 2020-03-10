Tilray Inc. (TLRY) And Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG) Saying Scary Stuff?

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are -55.22% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -23.45% or -$2.35 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -58.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -50.03% and -56.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 13, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the TLRY stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Cowen had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on February 24, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the TLRY stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.67 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.53. The forecasts give the Tilray Inc. stock a price target range of $28.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 53.6 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 72.61% or 41.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -511.40% in the current quarter to -$0.41, down from the -$0.32 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.27, up 55.50% from -$3.2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.47 and -$0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.66 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 37 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,319,546 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 678,134. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,755,171 and 316,034 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kennedy Brendan, a President and CEO at the company, sold 100,000 shares worth $1.64 million at $16.40 per share on Jan 13. The President and CEO had earlier sold another 100,000 TLRY shares valued at $1.63 million on Feb 13. The shares were sold at $16.28 per share. Kennedy Brendan (President and CEO) sold 100,000 shares at $18.30 per share on Dec 11 for a total of $1.83 million while Auerbach Michael, (Director) sold 8,437 shares on Dec 02 for $161419.0 with each share fetching $19.13.

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG), on the other hand, is trading around $0.31 with a market cap of $54.99M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.68 and spell out a more modest performance – a 88.43% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.56 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

XOG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 17.70%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 11 times at Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 75,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 244,736 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.39M shares after the latest sales, with 0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.46M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. having a total of 148 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Yt Extraction Co Investment Partners, Lp with over 20.34 million shares worth more than $43.12 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Yt Extraction Co Investment Partners, Lp held 14.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Yorktown Energy Partners X, L.P., with the investment firm holding over 17.55 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.22 million and represent 12.66% of shares outstanding.