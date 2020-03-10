Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Avantor Inc. (AVTR), UGI Corporation (UGI)

Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) shares are -29.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.43% or -$2.33 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.39% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -34.14% down YTD and -27.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.19% and -33.63% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, Citigroup recommended the AVTR stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on January 08, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the AVTR stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.77 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.89. The forecasts give the Avantor Inc. stock a price target range of $27.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 38.87 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 52.7% or 20.19%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 18.80% in the current quarter to $0.17. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.77, up 4.60% from $0.58 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.18 and $0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.94 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 51 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 218,571,356 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 20,100. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 665,016 and 20,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

The EVP, IMEA had earlier sold another 20,000 AVTR shares valued at $350800.0 on Feb 18. The shares were sold at $17.54 per share.

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI), on the other hand, is trading around $33.63 with a market cap of $6.97B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $50.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.07% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.69 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the UGI Corporation (UGI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UGI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $84.1 million. This represented a 95.81% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.01 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.00 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.50 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $14.29 billion from $13.35 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $1.95 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $118.4 million, significantly higher than the $96.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-63.6 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at UGI Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 196,542 shares. Insider sales totaled 22,750 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.72M shares after the latest sales, with 14.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.50% with a share float percentage of 206.83M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UGI Corporation having a total of 685 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.72 million shares worth more than $1.03 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 21.66 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $977.95 million and represent 10.38% of shares outstanding.