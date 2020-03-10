Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Gentex Corporation (GNTX), New Gold Inc. (NGD)

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) shares are -14.77% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.00% or -$1.86 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.92% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -21.01% down YTD and -12.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.41% and -16.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 16, 2019, Guggenheim recommended the GNTX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Jefferies had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 06, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the GNTX stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $24.70 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $29.50. The forecasts give the Gentex Corporation stock a price target range of $39.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 16.27 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 36.67% or -90.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.40% in the current quarter to $0.43, up from the $0.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.76, up 4.90% from $1.66 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.42 and $0.47. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.9 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 49 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 23 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 198,434 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 162,126. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 50,887 and 12,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

GOODE GARY F, a Director at the company, sold 9,414 shares worth $264543.0 at $28.10 per share on Oct 28. The Director had earlier sold another 12,000 GNTX shares valued at $360680.0 on Feb 03. The shares were sold at $30.06 per share. MULDER JOHN A (Director) sold 7,000 shares at $28.00 per share on Oct 23 for a total of $196000.0 while Nash Kevin C, (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,000 shares on Oct 01 for $329885.0 with each share fetching $27.49.

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD), on the other hand, is trading around $0.76 with a market cap of $542.86M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.01 and spell out a more modest performance – a 81.05% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the New Gold Inc. (NGD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NGD’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -1.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $68.4 million. This represented a 59.38% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $168.4 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.04 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to $0.00 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2017), the total assets figure advanced to $2.25 billion from $2.17 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $332.5 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $215.6 million, significantly higher than the $182.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $64.6 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.10% with a share float percentage of 674.95M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Gold Inc. having a total of 205 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 75.61 million shares worth more than $66.54 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 11.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kopernik Global Investors, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 43.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.39 million and represent 6.45% of shares outstanding.