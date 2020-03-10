Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI), Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ)

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) shares are -8.70% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.86% or -$0.89 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.29% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -36.64% down YTD and -33.24% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -34.35% and -26.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 06, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the OMI stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 21, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.30 to suggest that the OMI stock is a “Hold”. 4 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.17. The forecasts give the Owens & Minor Inc. stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.25. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 8.7 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 41.0% or -45.23%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.30% in the current quarter to $0.02, up from the $0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.55, down -8.50% from $0.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.07 and $0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.64 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 9 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 248,749 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 45,750. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,513 and 34,640 in purchases and sales respectively.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ), on the other hand, is trading around $3.87 with a market cap of $122.37M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.64% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ENZ’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $14.41 million. This represented a 28.69% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $20.21 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.16 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.13 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jul 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $125.24 million from $106.64 million over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $77.29 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$2.07 million, significantly higher than the -$6.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-2.34 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Enzo Biochem Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 10,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.66M shares after the latest sales, with 18.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enzo Biochem Inc. having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. with over 5.62 million shares worth more than $14.78 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. held 11.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Evermore Global Advisors, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 4.01 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.54 million and represent 8.43% of shares outstanding.