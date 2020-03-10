Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM), Sanofi (SNY)

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) shares are -14.88% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.41% or -$0.76 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -17.15% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.90% and 8.93% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 11, 2020, Gordon Haskett recommended the SFM stock is a Hold, while earlier, Bernstein had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on February 21, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the SFM stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 2 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.47 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.57. The forecasts give the Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stock a price target range of $26.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 19.93 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 36.65% or -9.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 107.70% in the current quarter to $0.47, up from the $0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.28, up 8.30% from $1.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.27 and $0.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 10 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 271,510 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 51,655. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lombardi Brandon F., a Chief HR & Legal Officer at the company, sold 652 shares worth $11058.0 at $16.96 per share on Mar 06. The Chief Operations Officer had earlier sold another 652 SFM shares valued at $11059.0 on Mar 06. The shares were sold at $16.96 per share. Frumkin Theodore Edward II (Chief Development Officer) sold 499 shares at $16.96 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $8463.0 while McGlinchey David, (Chief Format Officer) sold 749 shares on Mar 06 for $12704.0 with each share fetching $16.96.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), on the other hand, is trading around $45.22 with a market cap of $116.60B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $56.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 20.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.49 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Sanofi (SNY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 16.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.70% with a share float percentage of 2.23B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sanofi having a total of 589 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 59.05 million shares worth more than $2.96 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dodge & Cox Inc held 22.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fisher Asset Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 17.55 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $880.88 million and represent 6.58% of shares outstanding.