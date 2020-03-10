Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA), Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) shares are -74.80% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -52.74% or -$1.73 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -68.43% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -67.57% and -73.82% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 05, 2019, Johnson Rice recommended the SLCA stock is a Hold, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 09, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the SLCA stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 3 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.55 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.32. The forecasts give the U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $9.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 75.47 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 82.78% or -55.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.38, down from the -$0.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.23, down -12.30% from -$0.64 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.38 and -$0.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.7 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,118,459 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 93,900. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 844,677 and 37,356 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lind Bonnie Cruickshank, a Director at the company, bought 3,000 shares worth $14475.0 at $4.83 per share on Nov 15. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 SLCA shares valued at $52510.0 on Dec 17. The shares were bought at $5.25 per share. Lind Bonnie Cruickshank (Director) bought 2,000 shares at $5.62 per share on Nov 08 for a total of $11238.0 while KACAL WILLIAM JENNINGS, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Nov 06 for $52899.0 with each share fetching $5.29.

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES), on the other hand, is trading around $5.00 with a market cap of $2.52B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.87 and spell out a more modest performance – a 78.14% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WES’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 44.80%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at Western Midstream Partners LP over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 152,431 shares. Insider sales totaled 18,126,282 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.60% with a share float percentage of 201.26M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Western Midstream Partners LP having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 24.15 million shares worth more than $475.58 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Alps Advisors Inc. held 5.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 20.88 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $411.11 million and represent 4.70% of shares outstanding.