Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Unum Group (UNM), Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) shares are -41.22% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -17.00% or -$3.51 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -40.65% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -31.55% and -41.80% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 26, 2018, BofA/Merrill recommended the UNM stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Initiated the stock as a Underperform on July 10, 2019. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the UNM stock is a “Hold”. 3 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.14 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $31.60. The forecasts give the Unum Group stock a price target range of $44.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $19.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 45.76 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 61.05% or 9.79%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.20% in the current quarter to $1.39, up from the $1.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.76, up 2.30% from $5.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.42 and $1.45. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 34 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 353,543 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 73,837. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 282,773 and 72,235 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier sold another 1,602 UNM shares valued at $53742.0 on May 28. The shares were sold at $33.55 per share.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX), on the other hand, is trading around $4.08 with a market cap of $407.51M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 57.81% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.34 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Century Aluminum Company (CENX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CENX’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -3.90%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at Century Aluminum Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 355,693 shares. Insider sales totaled 191,441 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 39.26M shares after the latest sales, with 0.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.00% with a share float percentage of 49.93M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Century Aluminum Company having a total of 207 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.8 million shares worth more than $58.63 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 6.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.03 million and represent 7.61% of shares outstanding.