Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – WestRock Company (WRK), Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) shares are -37.99% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.54% or -$3.47 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -33.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -22.17% and -36.14% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 02, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the WRK stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 06, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the WRK stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $26.61 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $46.38. The forecasts give the WestRock Company stock a price target range of $59.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $34.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 42.63 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 54.9% or 21.74%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.70% in the current quarter to $0.62, down from the $0.8 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.26, down -1.00% from $3.98 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.8 and $1.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.47 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 46 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 812,006 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 601,157. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 345,046 and 157,563 in purchases and sales respectively.

Nevels James E, a Director at the company, bought 100 shares worth $4075.0 at $40.75 per share on Feb 14. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer had earlier bought another 585 WRK shares valued at $20147.0 on Feb 27. The shares were bought at $34.44 per share. Nevels James E (Director) bought 100 shares at $42.74 per share on Jan 14 for a total of $4274.0 while Nevels James E, (Director) bought 100 shares on Dec 16 for $4150.0 with each share fetching $41.50.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), on the other hand, is trading around $65.41 with a market cap of $96.08B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $88.84 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.37% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.6 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Royal Bank of Canada (RY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.30% with a share float percentage of 1.46B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Royal Bank of Canada having a total of 907 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 73.86 million shares worth more than $5.85 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Royal Bank of Canada held 5.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the investment firm holding over 62.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.96 billion and represent 4.40% of shares outstanding.