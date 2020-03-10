Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) Vs. DocuSign Inc. (DOCU): Which Is Riskier?

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares are 36.12% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.66% or -$0.05 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +42.58% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -51.52% down YTD and 52.72% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -35.56% and 5.22% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 10, 2017, ROTH Capital recommended the TTNP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Maxim Group had Initiated the stock as a Buy on June 26, 2019. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TTNP stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.26 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.50. The forecasts give the Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $1.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 96.94 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 74.0% or 74.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 14.30% in the current quarter to -$0.08, up from the -$0.29 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.71, down -49.80% from -$1.92 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.16 for the next year.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU), on the other hand, is trading around $77.63 with a market cap of $14.69B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $85.54 and spell out a more modest performance – a 9.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DOCU’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -23.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $232.5 million. This represented a 6.81% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $249.5 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.26 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.31 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jan 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.79 billion from $1.76 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $456.08 million while total current assets were at $869.39 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $70.19 million, significantly higher than the $41.95 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $28.12 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 45 times at DocuSign Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 178,779 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,125,476 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 36 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -27.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 13.25M shares after the latest sales, with -9.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.00% with a share float percentage of 165.92M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DocuSign Inc. having a total of 585 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 23.46 million shares worth more than $1.74 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 13.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 12.54 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $929.34 million and represent 6.99% of shares outstanding.