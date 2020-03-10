Markets

Top attractive stock of the week – China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC)

By Andrew Francis

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) is 25.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $9.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The SXTC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $1.03, the stock is 10.11% and 11.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.58 million and changing 17.96% at the moment leaves the stock -43.30% off its SMA200. SXTC registered -84.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.80.

The stock witnessed a 9.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.53%, and is 5.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.29% over the week and 14.16% over the month.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) has around 96 employees, a market worth around $27.84M and $7.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.73. Profit margin for the company is 22.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.46% and -88.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.30%).

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC), with 13.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 51.21% while institutional investors hold 31.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.03M, and float is at 13.53M with Short Float at 0.23%. Institutions hold 15.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with over 2.0 million shares valued at $1.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.21% of the SXTC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 178601.0 shares valued at $146452.0 to account for 0.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BEAM Asset Management, LLC which holds 13000.0 shares representing 0.05% and valued at over $10660.0, while Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 9071.0 with a market value of $7438.0.

