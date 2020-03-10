Top attractive stock of the week – First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ: FFBC) is -41.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.05 and a high of $26.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The FFBC stock was last observed hovering at around $18.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.64% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.07% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 35.52% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.83, the stock is -35.54% and -38.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -19.71% at the moment leaves the stock -38.35% off its SMA200. FFBC registered -41.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -36.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.01.

The stock witnessed a -41.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.02%, and is -31.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.18% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) has around 2123 employees, a market worth around $1.56B and $607.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.40 and Fwd P/E is 7.30. Profit margin for the company is 32.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -17.84% and -43.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.90%).

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Financial Bancorp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $155.34M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 4.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.80% in year-over-year returns.

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Top Institutional Holders

289 institutions hold shares in First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC), with 2.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.10% while institutional investors hold 82.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.26M, and float is at 96.43M with Short Float at 3.91%. Institutions hold 80.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 14.66 million shares valued at $372.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.88% of the FFBC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.39 million shares valued at $264.37 million to account for 10.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 6.25 million shares representing 6.35% and valued at over $159.06 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.61% of the shares totaling 5.52 million with a market value of $140.54 million.

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rahe Maribeth S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rahe Maribeth S bought 491 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 02 at a price of $25.44 per share for a total of $12491.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34438.0 shares.

First Financial Bancorp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 02 that PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L (Director) bought a total of 245 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 02 and was made at $25.44 per share for $6233.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37175.0 shares of the FFBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 02, olszewski richard e (Director) acquired 343 shares at an average price of $25.44 for $8726.0. The insider now directly holds 53,307 shares of First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC).

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Bancshares Inc. (UBOH) that is trading -10.38% down over the past 12 months. SB Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) is -12.89% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.34% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.04.