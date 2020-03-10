Top attractive stock of the week – NuStar Energy L.P. (NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) is -59.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.21 and a high of $30.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The NS stock was last observed hovering at around $19.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -9.25% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.42% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 62.79% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.42, the stock is -58.45% and -60.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing -47.03% at the moment leaves the stock -61.96% off its SMA200. NS registered -61.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -61.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.31.

The stock witnessed a -62.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.96%, and is -55.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.84% over the week and 7.24% over the month.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) has around 1441 employees, a market worth around $1.22B and $1.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.48 and Fwd P/E is 6.04. Profit margin for the company is -16.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -45.76% and -65.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NuStar Energy L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.39 with sales reaching $419.53M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 117.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.40% in year-over-year returns.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Top Institutional Holders

200 institutions hold shares in NuStar Energy L.P. (NS), with 10.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.92% while institutional investors hold 71.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.80M, and float is at 97.76M with Short Float at 3.03%. Institutions hold 64.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 11.77 million shares valued at $304.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.85% of the NS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Alps Advisors Inc. with 11.75 million shares valued at $303.66 million to account for 10.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC which holds 10.55 million shares representing 9.72% and valued at over $272.82 million, while Harvest Fund Advisors, LLC holds 4.72% of the shares totaling 5.12 million with a market value of $132.29 million.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hill Dan J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hill Dan J bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $26.19 per share for a total of $39285.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43614.0 shares.

NuStar Energy L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that GREEHEY WILLIAM E (Director) bought a total of 527,426 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $28.44 per share for $15.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.65 million shares of the NS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, GREEHEY WILLIAM E (Director) acquired 68,075 shares at an average price of $28.38 for $1.93 million. The insider now directly holds 9,114,751 shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NS).

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) that is trading -22.64% down over the past 12 months. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) is -18.16% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.7% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.89.