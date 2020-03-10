Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Vs. Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI): Which Is Riskier?

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares are -77.13% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.63% or -$0.04 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -76.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -32.84% and -73.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

The current recommendation for TOPS stock is a 1.00, while earlier, Maxim Group had Initiated the stock as a Buy on April 22, 2019. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TOPS stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.18 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.50. The forecasts give the Top Ships Inc. stock a price target range of $1.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 88.0 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 88.0% or 88.0%.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), on the other hand, is trading around $2.68 with a market cap of $461.55M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 48.95% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.64 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PBI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.10%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 26 times at Pitney Bowes Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 189,136 shares. Insider sales totaled 68,662 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.16M shares after the latest sales, with 19.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.20% with a share float percentage of 169.99M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pitney Bowes Inc. having a total of 343 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 25.01 million shares worth more than $100.8 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 14.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 18.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $73.32 million and represent 10.63% of shares outstanding.