Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is attracting new Institutional Money

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is -76.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.36 and a high of $28.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The TUP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 31.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.05, the stock is -54.69% and -68.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing -21.15% at the moment leaves the stock -83.65% off its SMA200. TUP registered -92.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.44.

The stock witnessed a -68.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -72.85%, and is -22.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.13% over the week and 13.41% over the month.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $101.00M and $1.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.66 and Fwd P/E is 0.80. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -13.14% and -92.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.30%).

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tupperware Brands Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.74 with sales reaching $423M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 90.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.40% in year-over-year returns.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Top Institutional Holders

294 institutions hold shares in Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP), with 878.72k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.80% while institutional investors hold 87.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.27M, and float is at 48.02M with Short Float at 12.90%. Institutions hold 85.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.64 million shares valued at $65.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.62% of the TUP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.17 million shares valued at $35.78 million to account for 8.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AQR Capital Management, LLC which holds 3.68 million shares representing 7.52% and valued at over $31.56 million, while LGT Capital Partners Ltd holds 4.10% of the shares totaling 2.0 million with a market value of $17.19 million.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARTINEZ ANGEL R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MARTINEZ ANGEL R sold 4,424 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $7.55 per share for a total of $33401.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35374.0 shares.

Tupperware Brands Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that FENNE STEIN OVE (Group President) bought a total of 11,555 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $8.74 per share for $100950.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29201.0 shares of the TUP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, GOINGS E V (Director) acquired 33,500 shares at an average price of $15.00 for $502369.0. The insider now directly holds 103,853 shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP).

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) that is trading -60.26% down over the past 12 months. CTI Industries Corporation (CTIB) is -74.31% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.55% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.14.