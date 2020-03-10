Unsafe At Current Price? – BCE Inc. (BCE), KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)

BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) shares are -9.04% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.39% or -$4.37 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.64% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -14.41% down YTD and -13.23% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.33% and -12.73% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 20, 2019, National Bank Financial recommended the BCE stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on December 17, 2019. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the BCE stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 2 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $42.16 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $47.54. The forecasts give the BCE Inc. stock a price target range of $52.69 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $43.86. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 11.32 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 19.98% or 3.88%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.70% in the current quarter to $0.65, down from the $0.68 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.72, up 2.90% from $2.67 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.68 and $0.74. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.88 for the next year.

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH), on the other hand, is trading around $0.25 with a market cap of $14.34M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 95.24% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.02 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KMPH’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.79 million. This represented a -247.82% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.38 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.10 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.47 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $10.51 million from $12.89 million over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $6.63 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$23.74 million, significantly higher than the -$54.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-23.76 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 24 times at KemPharm Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 119,400 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 24.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.85M shares after the latest sales, with 2.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.50% with a share float percentage of 45.86M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KemPharm Inc. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are DSC Advisors, L.P. with over 4.1 million shares worth more than $1.55 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, DSC Advisors, L.P. held 8.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 1.55 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $589487.0 and represent 3.07% of shares outstanding.