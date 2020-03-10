Unsafe At Current Price? – Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY), CDW Corporation (CDW)

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) shares are -23.84% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.41% or -$6.95 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.23% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -27.31% down YTD and -16.75% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.00% and -24.56% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 08, 2019, Raymond James recommended the BBY stock is a Strong Buy, while earlier, Guggenheim had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on January 09, 2020. 28 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the BBY stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 28 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $66.87 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $90.51. The forecasts give the Best Buy Co. Inc. stock a price target range of $105.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $65.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 26.12 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 36.31% or -2.88%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.50% in the current quarter to $1.03, up from the $1.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.3, up 1.20% from $6.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.96 and $1.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.71 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 90 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 9,304,483 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 18,642,473. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,374,786 and 2,388,709 in purchases and sales respectively.

SCHULZE RICHARD M, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 398,000 shares worth $30.92 million at $77.69 per share on Dec 03. The Chief Transformation Officer had earlier sold another 1,852 BBY shares valued at $142945.0 on Feb 28. The shares were sold at $77.18 per share. SCHULZE RICHARD M (10% Owner) sold 589,500 shares at $79.25 per share on Dec 02 for a total of $46.72 million while Caputo Lisa, (Director) sold 10,000 shares on Nov 29 for $808578.0 with each share fetching $80.86.

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW), on the other hand, is trading around $98.21 with a market cap of $14.30B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $141.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.59% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.67 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CDW Corporation (CDW) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CDW’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $494.1 million. This represented a 89.11% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.54 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.27 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.05 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $8.0 billion from $7.7 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $4.33 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.03 billion, significantly higher than the $905.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $790.9 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 65 times at CDW Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 266,013 shares. Insider sales totaled 268,197 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 35 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.29M shares after the latest sales, with 8.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.50% with a share float percentage of 141.48M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CDW Corporation having a total of 945 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.15 million shares worth more than $2.45 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 11.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.68 billion and represent 8.26% of shares outstanding.