Unsafe At Current Price? – Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA), Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE: ENIA) shares are -24.41% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.64% or -$0.59 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -17.17% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.39% and -16.50% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

The current recommendation for ENIA stock is a 2.00, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on December 14, 2017. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the ENIA stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.30 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.37. The forecasts give the Enel Americas S.A. stock a price target range of $10033.58 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7259.61. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 27.0 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 99.92% or 99.89%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5,900.00% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.85, up 8.90% from $1.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.96 for the next year.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP), on the other hand, is trading around $10.12 with a market cap of $2.59B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 12.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.16 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LXP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 29.40%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 60 times at Lexington Realty Trust over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 662,537 shares. Insider sales totaled 566,071 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 35 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.99M shares after the latest sales, with 12.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.30% with a share float percentage of 248.95M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lexington Realty Trust having a total of 388 institutions that hold shares in the company.