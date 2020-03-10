Unsafe At Current Price? – Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI), PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) shares are -45.79% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.44% or -$0.94 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -38.62% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -25.26% and -44.47% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 11, 2019, SunTrust recommended the EVRI stock is a Buy, while earlier, Macquarie had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on September 26, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the EVRI stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.17. The forecasts give the Everi Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $17.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 52.01 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 57.18% or 48.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -162.50% in the current quarter to $0.05, down from the $0.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.42, up 9.10% from $0.21 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.62 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 292,553 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 218,707. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 6,249 and 1,764 in purchases and sales respectively.

JUDGE GEOFFREY P, a Director at the company, sold 30,000 shares worth $375600.0 at $12.52 per share on Nov 14. The Director had earlier sold another 50,000 EVRI shares valued at $626000.0 on Nov 14. The shares were sold at $12.52 per share. Lucchese David (EVP) sold 100,000 shares at $11.00 per share on Nov 06 for a total of $1.1 million while Simmons Darren, (EVP) sold 525 shares on Nov 05 for $5513.0 with each share fetching $10.50.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS), on the other hand, is trading around $24.18 with a market cap of $8.53B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $203.59 and spell out a more modest performance – a 88.12% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.58 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PAGS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 36.40%

Major holders

The company’s shares held by institutions stand at 162.29M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PagSeguro Digital Ltd. having a total of 335 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 35.89 million shares worth more than $1.23 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 22.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 19.96 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $681.99 million and represent 12.30% of shares outstanding.