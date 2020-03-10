Unsafe At Current Price? – Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA), Verastem Inc. (VSTM)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares are 15.75% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -17.53% or -$6.81 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +50.07% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -17.68% down YTD and 28.83% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.98% and 35.53% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 26, 2020, Oppenheimer recommended the IOVA stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Barclays had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on March 04, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the IOVA stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.04 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $40.00. The forecasts give the Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 19.9 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 46.6% or 8.46%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -22.00% in the current quarter to -$0.52, down from the -$0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.07, slightly away from -$1.59 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.64 and -$0.43. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.05 for the next year.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM), on the other hand, is trading around $2.88 with a market cap of $213.78M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.24% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.98 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Verastem Inc. (VSTM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VSTM’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $35.13 million. This represented a -289.01% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $9.03 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.41 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.29 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $192.6 million from $218.54 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $56.91 million while total current assets were at $166.96 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$101.3 million, significantly lower than the -$55.33 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-101.3 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Verastem Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.85M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.20% with a share float percentage of 70.50M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Verastem Inc. having a total of 89 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 6.33 million shares worth more than $8.48 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, BVF Inc. held 8.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 2.86 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.84 million and represent 3.85% of shares outstanding.