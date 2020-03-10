Unsafe At Current Price? – MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI), TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) shares are -13.81% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.12% or -$0.16 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -26.42% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.20% and -26.72% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 09, 2018, Evercore ISI recommended the MGI stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Northland Capital had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on April 03, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.30 to suggest that the MGI stock is a “Hold”. 3 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.81 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.17. The forecasts give the MoneyGram International Inc. stock a price target range of $3.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 16.59 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 48.29% or -81.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 150.00% in the current quarter to -$0.02, up from the -$0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.01, down -3.30% from $0.03 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.02 and $0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.05 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 7 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 22 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 408,274 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 23,945,693. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 206,004 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ripple Labs Inc., a at the company, bought 626,600 shares worth $2.57 million at $4.10 per share on Nov 22. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 30,006 MGI shares valued at $70181.0 on Dec 09. The shares were sold at $2.34 per share.

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA), on the other hand, is trading around $17.90 with a market cap of $3.08B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 5.19% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.31 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TGNA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 24.30%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at TEGNA Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 33 times and accounting for 485,688 shares. Insider sales totaled 222,751 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 951.85k shares after the latest sales, with 111.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TEGNA Inc. having a total of 434 institutions that hold shares in the company.