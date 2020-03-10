Unsafe At Current Price? – OGE Energy Corp. (OGE), Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) shares are -24.20% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.70% or -$4.04 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -21.16% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.61% and -26.73% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 06, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the OGE stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 21, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the OGE stock is a “Hold”. 2 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $33.71 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $43.11. The forecasts give the OGE Energy Corp. stock a price target range of $47.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $39.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 21.8 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 28.28% or 13.56%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -35.70% in the current quarter to $0.24, up from the $0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.27, up 7.10% from $2.16 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.46 and $0.7. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.36 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 287,164 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 107,777. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 286,565 and 104,037 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sanner J. Michael, a Director at the company, sold 75 shares worth $3145.0 at $41.94 per share on May 07. The Treasurer had earlier sold another 705 OGE shares valued at $30181.0 on Aug 14. The shares were sold at $42.81 per share.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW), on the other hand, is trading around $158.78 with a market cap of $16.27B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $243.12 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.69% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.6 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PANW’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -4.40%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 116 times at Palo Alto Networks Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 154,916 shares. Insider sales totaled 230,184 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 85 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -54.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.29M shares after the latest sales, with -0.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.20% with a share float percentage of 97.39M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Palo Alto Networks Inc. having a total of 1,107 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.81 million shares worth more than $2.04 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 5.66 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.31 billion and represent 5.68% of shares outstanding.