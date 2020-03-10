Unsafe At Current Price? – The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) shares are -23.19% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.24% or -$6.62 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -23.64% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.02% and -22.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 13, 2019, Credit Suisse recommended the BNS stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Citigroup had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on December 17, 2019. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the BNS stock is a “Strong Sell”. 1 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $43.39 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $71.51. The forecasts give the The Bank of Nova Scotia stock a price target range of $60.44 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $54.99. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 39.32 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 28.21% or 21.09%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -0.70% in the current quarter to $1.34, up from the $1.29 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.51, up 6.10% from $5.33 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.28 and $1.44. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.93 for the next year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB), on the other hand, is trading around $59.61 with a market cap of $20.41B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $98.05 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.2% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $10 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LYB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.90%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 84 times at LyondellBasell Industries N.V. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 43 times and accounting for 162,493 shares. Insider sales totaled 64,810 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 41 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 78.11M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.40% with a share float percentage of 255.44M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LyondellBasell Industries N.V. having a total of 1,216 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 22.07 million shares worth more than $2.09 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital World Investors held 6.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 21.48 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.03 billion and represent 6.44% of shares outstanding.